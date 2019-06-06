Worksop Town building on solid foundations for Evo-Stik NPL return - Craig Denton

Worksop Town manager Craig Denton believes the foundations of his squad are in place for the club’s return to Evo-Stik Northern Premier League football.

The Tigers’ double winning manager has moved swiftly to shape his NCEL Premier Division and League Cup trophy earning squad for the step up in the non-League pyramid in the 2019/20 campaign.

He acted quickly to add Leon Mettam, Lynton Karkach, Steven Wankiewicz, Jed Phillips and Niall Smith to the ranks last week, and has confirmed a further five have committed to next season.

Worksop fans can now add Craig Mitchell, Matt Sykes, Steve McDonnell and David Raey to the list of players who have been retained - as well as add a new recruit in the form of Ben Rhodes.

Rhodes, a right-sided utility man, has been signed from Stocksbridge Park Steels.

“He’s a right-wing-back and can pick up a few other positions as well - right-back, right-midfield, right-wing - he plays for his Yorkshire county team,” Denton told the Guardian this week.

“He’s well thought of and got a good head on him. He’s an inteligent footballer and a very good footballer. He’s got bags of energy and will fit in well.”

Continued on page 63.

“He’s represented Stocksbridge for the past four seasons and I’ve seen him play a few times. He fits in well with what I’m looking at for a player on the pitch and off the pitch.”

Tigers will play in the Evo-Stik NPL South-East Division next season against the likes of Stocksbridge.

“We’ve looked at recruiting new additions who have experience at this level while also keeping that main core of players who have got us that success,” said Denton, who has been pleased with their dealings so far.

“We’re in good stead for next season. We’ve got a good base and good foundations ready to go back to pre-season.

“We’re really pleased with how it’s shaping up. There are a few lads who can’t commit to what the Evo-Stik are asking for in terms of travelling.

“I’m really pleased with the group and there’ll probably be one or two more faces in - that’s part and parcel of football - and one or two more move on.

And added: “My focus is to get the best squad, the best team out at that level, and if that means that one or two miss out and we bring one or two in then so be it.

“That’s my job as the manager of Worksop Town.”

Meanwhile, Lee Hill has announced his temporary retirement from football and Calum Ward and Mark Robinson have also left the club this week.