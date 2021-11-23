Worksop Town bring Vaughan Redford back to the club from Pontefract Collieries.

Vaughan Redford is back at Worksop Town and hoping to bang the goals in.

Redford initially followed manager Craig Parry from the Colls, for whom he netted over 40 goals in just three seasons.

However, the forward returned to Beechnut Lane for the start of the 2021/22 campaign under former assistant manager Craig Rouse.“I think it is great to get Vaughan back into the squad,” Parry said. “I think we have missed his character and the attitude that he brings to the table.

“His ability speaks for himself, and he is a very determined, volatile character which I believe we have missed sometimes on the pitch, and it is great to have him back on board.

“He can play in various positions from a ‘number ten’ into the ‘nine’ role or on the wings, but I think he will hold up play and bring others to the game too.

“We have missed his goals too; when he did leave here, he was the top scorer the previous season, so to have him back here and have him create opportunities for the others up the pitch is pleasing.

“Knowing the type of character that he is, I don’t think it will take a lot for Vaughan to settle back in. He knows a lot of those in the changing room, so hopefully, it will just be going from home to home for us.

“I think he will compliment all of our other strikers very well, but I think his character is something that we’re missing on the pitch if I am brutally honest.

“Since the Lincoln defeat, I have been wanting to bring in certain personalities to the club and I think we are a team that has fantastic ability. But it is his confidence, his arrogance – in a good way – and most importantly his winning drive that we want on our pitch, and we think he will gladly bring this to our side.”