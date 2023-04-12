After winning the league back in March, the Tigers’ squad and management team – joined by their families – were presented with the trophy on Easter Monday after their 4-0 victory over Carlton Town.

Creating a family-orientated atmosphere is something that Parry likes to implement to his sides, so to see them all celebrating together brought a tear to his eye.

He said: “I am full of emotions at this time. It was brilliant to be able to walk out there with my kids and see the players walk out with their kids and the chairman [Pete Whitehead] out with his grandkids – it is just a special moment that will stay with us forever.

Worksop Town lift the league trophy - photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

“I felt an immense pride due to the people that I am working with and those in the club that have worked so hard and for the fans that have had to put up with so much before Pete Whitehead and myself came in and to see the joy on their faces, it was great to get it done for them.

“It’s part of my management style and I like to know the players inside and out, that includes meeting their families because if they’re happy at home then they’re going to be happy on the pitch.

“We leave our homes to leave our families to come to football, so we work hard for them and get the rewards for them, so it is vital that we see them with smiles on their faces and enjoying it as well.”

Before Monday’s celebrations, the Tigers faced a tough trip to the North East, as they faced Dunston with one task: avoid defeat and etch their name into the NPL record books.

However, things started poorly as Richard Coulson gave Dunston a seventh-minute lead. The Tigers huffed and puffed but struggled to deal with the sodden surface and their resolute opponents.

But they were rescued in the 68th minute when Liam Hughes equalised with his 40th goal of the season.

Jack Broadhead then saw red in the final moments, but the Tigers held on to break the record.

“I am delighted to have broken the record at such a fantastic club,” said Parry.

“But more importantly, I am delighted for the lads because we had to ask a lot from them against Dunston because this will live with them for the rest of their lives, and they’ll hopefully be in the history books for a long, long time.