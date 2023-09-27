Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Hughes netted his 50th goal for the club in just his 53rd game with a sidefooted volley from Luke Hall’s 21st minute delivery to send Worksop on their way to a rather comfortable three points.

However, they were unable to properly kill the game off until the fifth minute of added time as Aleks Starcenko exploited one of the gaps in the Matlock backline to race through and finish his chance under the dive of Saul Deeney. Parry was pleased with his side’s ‘bounce-back ability’ after Saturday’s defeat.

“I thought it was a good defensive performance,” he said. “Coming away from Radcliffe after conceding four goals, we asked the team today to take pride in their defending and do things right and I thought we looked absolutely solid.

“It was difficult with the turnaround and what we gave into Saturday’s performance on our away travels, and we decided to not rotate, and we decided to stick with 10 of the 11 that started.

“There was a lot of grit and determination in them and I get a good feeling with these lads and there was a vibe in the changing room before.

“I made sure to get in late and get the atmosphere going and I could see that bit of passion to put things right after Saturday – I think it hurt a lot of them and today Matlock took the brunt of that.”

Tigers now go into their Emirates FA Cup Third Round Qualifying fixture away at National League North Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

Parry added: “It’s kind of a free hit for us in a way against a side that’s doing well in the league above and a team that’s an established side up there.

“We won’t be going there to sit in and just go for a day out, we want to get into the next round and as I say each week, we’ll be setting a side up there to cause problems and score some goals. The fans know I love them, and I always get goosebumps walking off and seeing them get behind the lads in their hundreds.