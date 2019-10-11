Worksop Town boss wants Sandy Lane to become a fortress

New Worksop Town boss Kyle Jordan wants his Tigers side to turn Sandy Lane into a fortress for visiting teams.

Worksop host Kendal Town in the FA Trophy on Saturday having recorded just two home wins from seven games in all competitions so far this season.

Both of those victories came against the same team, Wisbech Town, in BetVictor NPL South-East Division and Integro League Cup first round action.

And Jordan underlined the importance of home form ahead of the visit of Kendal, who operate at the same level in the North-West Division.

“I think making our home a fortress is very important,” said Jordan.

“It’s no secret that these cup competitions are important to bring some money into the club with a successful run.

“It’s nice for lads to have a little bit of a break from the league to potentially go on a cup run.”

And added: “Momentum is great at any level — when it’s going for you and when you’re losing things and they don’t quite go for you.

“It’s very important for us to get on a winning run.”

Worksop ran out 4-1 winners at Market Drayton Town on Saturday thanks to goals from Andrew Gascoigne, Connor Brunt, Craig Mitchell and Lynton Karkach.

Leon Mettam, Danny Patterson, Steve Wooley and Steven Wankiewicz were unavailable through injury or personal commitments.

But it didn’t prevent Jordan from registering his first away win as the new manager.

“In truth, I thought we were better last weekend [4-0 home defeat to Leek],” said Jordan.

“Obviously the result is hugely pleasing — scoring four goals away from home should be enough to win any game.

“The lads are buzzing with the result and it was important that we bounced back from the 4-0 defeat last Saturday and to come here and win convincingly.

“I was a little bit disappointed quality-wise; it wasn’t much a game for the neutral, so to speak.”