Worksop Town boss vows side will keep feet on the ground after taking big step towards league title

Craig Denton’s Worksop Town will keep their feet on the ground, despite hitting euphoric heights in front of a record crowd on Saturday.

The Tigers beat second-placed Penistone 2-1 in front of over 1,600 at Sandy Lane - the biggest attendance since the league’s records began.

Two first half goals put Worksop in the driving seat and despite conceding after the break, they withstood some intense late pressure.

“I thought our first half performance gave ourselves a huge opportunity to collect three points,” said manager Denton.

“It was a bit panicky at the end, but we dealt with it and got the win.”

Victory took them nine points clear at the top of the table and left the chasing pack needing wins in their own games and slip ups for the Tigers.

That lead was reduced to six points when Penistone won their game in hand over Albion Sports in midweek.

“It’s huge,” said Denton, reflecting on Saturday’s win.

“I expected Penistone to make it really difficult, which they did, but it’s a huge three points.

“There’s still games to play, but if we don’t slip up and keep winning games, we’ll win the league.

“It’s black and white, it’s in our hands now. They have to go out and win every game and we have to drop some points.”

Saturday’s win over their nearest rivals might have made the Tigers the firm favourites to escape the division, but Denton believes his players will remain focused.

They’ve won 12 league games on the bounce and will go out to make it 13 on Saturday at home to Staveley.

It’s one of five home games in Worksop’s final six.

“We’ll not take our next opponents lightly, we’ve got Staveley, Harrogate, Hall Road Rangers will be a tough game.

“There’s some big games at Sandy Lane now, hopefully we can keep that run going.

“The players are buzzing, they’re delighted but they know nothing is won yet.

“They’ll keep their feet on the floor and make sure we prepare right for Saturday.”