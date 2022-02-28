Worksop Town boss upset by side's poor defending in defeat at Marske United

Craig Parry knows he has work to do to tighten up Worksop's defence.

The Tigers went behind to goals from Matthew Tymon and Jason Kennedy, but a header from Steven McDonnell and a long-range Aleks Starcenko strike levelled the scores going into the break. However, Tymon scored three second-half goals to give them the three points, despite Adam Watson’s late header.

And Parry was complimentary of their opponents but feels let down by his backline.

“The defensive side wasn’t good enough,” he said. “We didn’t make the right decisions in the right areas and at the right time, but I cannot fault the lad’s attitude and endeavour

“I haven’t seen a more open game in my life; it could have ended 10-10 on another day.

“They have scored five and had goals disallowed and we have had the same but scored three and had balls fizzing across the area and hit the frame and the goalie has pulled off some worldies.

“I have said to the lads in there that I feel like the difference between us and them today was that they made the right decisions at the right time.

“You look through the spine of their team and they have step two players in there that are big, strong wise heads. It helped them take the pressure away from the back four and when they cleared their lines, they cleared them well and that was the difference today.”

The Tigers now travel to Pontefract Collieries on Saturday 5 March after the original fixture was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Parry believes it will be a tough task against his former side.

“They’re on a little bit of a good run and they probably want to finish as high as they can,” he added.

“It is an extremely difficult place to go, and they’ll make it an extremely difficult game.