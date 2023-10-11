Watch more of our videos on Shots!

.The Tigers easily picked off Sheffield FC and Lincoln United before they were held to a 1-1 draw with Blyth Spartans before romping to a 5-0 victory over the National League North side in the replay.

And now Parry is looking to book Worksop a place in the first round proper for the first time since 2003, especially after last season’s heartbreak when they fell at the final hurdle at Alvechurch.

“I don’t think we did too much wrong last season and we still did everyone proud – we just got beat by the better side,” he said.

Craig Parry is targeting a place in the FA Cup first round for the first time in 20 years.

“Saturday, as what happens when you progress through the rounds, gets as tough as we have had it against a hybrid outfit.

“We’re under no illusions as to what the game brings. Yes, we want to make the club and the fans proud, but, first and foremost, as a squad and a management team, we want to go one better than last year and we feel there’s an opportunity there for us at home, so we’ll do our best to try and cause an upset and get us in that first round.

“What do I expect? They’re a hybrid side in the league above and are a huge club for the level they’re at, so they will be coming with huge expectations on their shoulders.

“We’re a side that’s fearless here and we’ll play our way and go toe-to-toe with our opponents as we have done in previous rounds, and we’ll see where that takes us.

“One thing that we are feeling is we are very excited, we are ready, and up for the game and we’re all positive on what the outcome could be as we believe in ourselves.”

The Tigers boss is urging people to get down to Sandy Lane on Saturday to get behind the club, as he looks to install some local pride.

Parry added: “We’d love the town to get behind us and if anyone’s sat at home and wondering what to do on Saturday, come along and support us.

“We not only represent this football club but the town as well and we want to put the town on the map.