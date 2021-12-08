Worksop Town boss ready to face unknown against Sheffield FC

Craig Parry is expecting a tough game against Sheffield FC and the potential for it to have a derby feel.

Last month, Sheffield replaced Gavin Smith as manager with former Sheffield United and Rotherham United defender Ryan Cresswell, who had taken up a coaching role at Parkgate FC at the start of the season.

The 33-year-old has brought in former Frickley Athletic manager Spencer Fearn as his assistant and ‘Club legend’ Jamie Yates, who will act as a first-team coach.

It has been a poor start for Cresswell, as his first game in charge saw them draw 0-0 with Ossett United before they were beaten 4-1 by fellow relegation rivals Pickering Town – they are also on a five-game winless run.

“It will be a tough game and we must be ready,” admitted Parry.

“Sheffield have just changed their manager, so they have a new backroom team in there and when managers change then it brings an instant reaction to a team’s players, so we have to be on guard and on our toes.

“It is unpredictable, and you cannot prepare, especially as we like to get out there and watch the teams and we have only been able to watch them once with their other game being postponed.

“We go into it with a little bit of uncertainty, but that said, we have to take the game to them and let them worry about us and that’s what we will be doing on Saturday.

“I think they will bring youth, energy, and with both clubs being close to each other, there may be some passion and rivalry in there, so it will be a tough game.”

When Worksop next take to the pitch, it will have been 17 days since their last fixture, a 4-2 victory over Handsworth.

Parry explained his side’s preparations after a period without matches due to postponements.

“I think it is always frustrating around this period due to games being called off and with unpredictable pitches and weather,” said Parry.

“What we must do is maintain and keep the lads as match fit as possible for the game on Saturday.