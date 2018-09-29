Worksop Town boss praises Tigers after six-goal success

Manager Craig Denton was delighted as his Worksop Town side ended a run of two Northern Counties East League Premier Division defeats with an emphatic away success.

Lowly Athersley had no answer to the Tigers’ wing back system with two-goal Matt Sykes starring.

“We have not changed anything in recent games,” Denton insisted. “I believe in the style that we are wanting to do.

“Sometimes there are a few individual errors and it sets you back, but we have decided to go with this set-up and I know the quality that we have.

“That showed (at Athersley). We were persistent in what we wanted to do.

“Jamie Price led by example in the back three and there were fantastic performances by our forwards Craig Mitchell and Kyle Jordan.

“I am really delighted with the performance.”

Sykes’ swerving shot gave the Tigers a 12th minute lead and Mitchell and captain Jamie Price’s diving header quickly made it 3-0.

The home side replied before half-time, but Mitchell’s firm finish ended any home hopes and Sykes again and substitute Connor Brunt completed the rout to take Worksop up to 11th place in the table.

Mitchell added: “We had been a little unlucky in a few games recently.

“It was a great performance from the back to the front.”

Mitchell took his tally to four goals in three games and might have had a hat-trick.

“I had two more chances I probably should have buried but as long as we are doing well as a team I am happy,” he said.