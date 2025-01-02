Worksop Town boss praises team display in win over Gainsborough Trinity

Celebrations for Worksop during a convicing win. Pic: Graham Pool.

Worksop Town boss Craig Parry felt the half-time team talk made a big difference in his side’s 4-1 win over Gainsborough Trinity.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers took a slender 1-0 lead into half-time before they took complete charge with two goals inside the opening eight minutes of the second half.

“Going in at half-time with a 1-0 lead changed things from our perspective,” he said. “We were happy to get in at half time and change things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We tinkered with the shape to counter-attack their threat and get to grips with their system.. It was vital that we got the instructions across. The players took it on board and reacted well.”

Parry was also left pleased with his side’s overall display and form as they head into a tough away day at leaders Macclesfield this weekend.

“It is pleasing to get the New Year underway with three points,” he added.

“It was a good professional performance against a good well-drilled side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a good team performance. We are in really good form, Macclesfield are favourites to win the league but we go there without fear.

“It’s a game we want to take on and try and cause them problems. We want to try and take the game to them and it is a game we are looking forward to.”

After a cagey opening 30 minutes, the Tigers scored first just before the break before carrying it into the second half to secure all three points in the opening game of 2025.

Worksop were quickest off the mark as Liam Hughes’ header was cleared off the line acrobatically by Ashley Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then both sides had a ball in the net only for them to be ruled out for offside as first Aaron Martin headed in from Mason O’Malley’s cross and Fraser Preston tapped in from close range but the linesman disallowed them.

The side in yellow continued to knock on the door as Jordan Burrow’s flick-on found Hughes whose audacious chip was turned over by Dylan Wharton.

The Holy Blues had a chance of their own as Preston found Jordan Helliwell after some excellent passing who fired over from the edge of the box

The hosts took the lead on the 39th minute as Joe Leesley’s corner was headed into the top right corner by Hughes to break the deadlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers brought the momentum into the second half as on the 49th minute, Hughes got his second of the game, and similarly to the first one, it was from a Leesley corner which he stooped down low to head in.

Just four minutes later, Worksop scored their third as a deep cross to the back post found Martin who fired into the back of the net to give the Tigers a comfortable lead.

Trinity pulled one back just a minute later as Sisa Tuntulwana’s looped effort went over Tommy Taylor and into the back of the net.

Leesley’s crosses were causing havoc as this time he found Burrow whose acrobatic attempt troubled the keeper but went just wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worksop extended the lead back to three on the 73rd minute as Hall’s floated cross turned into a shot and ended up in the back of the net at the far post.

Hughes could have got his hat-trick as his shot from the edge of the box was deflected and went just wide of the post.