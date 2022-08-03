Worksop Town boss praises second-half display after win over Scarborough Athletic

Worksop Town came from behind twice to beat Scarborough Athletic.

Goals from Aleks Starcenko, James Hanson, Jay Rollins, and Nathan Valentine gave the Tigers the win, despite being required to equalise on two occasions.

And the Tigers boss thought his side started not like themselves.

“I thought it was a difficult game against tough opposition that are ready to go for their season,” said Parry.

“I thought the first-half performance wasn’t like us because we were a little bit flat and sluggish, but saying that, we created chances and we should have taken more from the first-half.

“We tweaked it the second period and we have been trying to work on two or three different solutions in our approach to breaking sides down and I thought the second-half performance was very good. We played the ball at the right times, and we won our second balls in their final third and that allowed our key players to create things.

“Scarborough had some good players and drove inside with pace, and we have to adapt to that, and sides are going to come here and try and hit us on the counterattack and we just didn’t get a grip of that.

“We gifted them two goals through mistakes that we haven’t seen all pre-season, so it is good to get them out of the way now.

“Once we gifted one of those goals away, we kind of went into our shells a little bit and that’s where we have got to keep calm a little bit and believe in the game plan.

“But in the second period we remained calm and equalised straight away after going behind again and handled it better and that’s why we then went on to score twice more.”

The Tigers have one more pre-season friendly before next Saturday’s curtain-raiser against Stockton Town, as they welcome Huddersfield Town B Team to Sandy Lane on Tuesday.

He added: “We’re going to mix it up anyway and have a look at certain things, so my mind is on the training pitch now in putting the final touches in place and giving people more direction.