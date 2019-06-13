Worksop Town boss looking forward to seeing pair’s progress

Craig Denton is looking forward to seeing how Deegan Atherton and Connor Brunt progress with the Tigers after the pair committed to the club for the 2019/20 campaign.

Last season represented a treble trophy campaign for Atherton, as he made 32 appearances for Worksop’s NCEL double winning first team and also helped the under-19s to their own cup glory.

Deegan Atherton

The silverware didn’t stop there for the young full-back, who came through the ranks at Rotherham United, and swooped the President’s Cup and Young Player of the Season award at presentation night.

While Brunt rejoined the Tigers last season after a spell in Australia. The forward made 38 appearances, scoring seven goals, and was often used to help Denton’s side see out games with his excellent work-rate and attitude.

“I’m really delighted that both of these lads have committed to stay at Worksop Town for next season,” said Worksop boss Denton.

“Deegan is a young and upcoming full-back who has been awesome for us last season and also Connor Brunt who stays in a Tigers shirt and is a young 23-year old who has played at this level before.

“As I’ve said, I’m very happy to see these two progress into next season with us.”

Atherton can’t wait to get going again.

“It’s great to be re-signing back with Worksop Town,” he said. “It’s a great club with a fantastic fan base.

“I’m looking forward to playing with the lads again as well as playing with the new signings and hopefully we can extend on from what we did last season.

“I look forward to the challenge ahead.”

And Brunt was delighted to have committed to the club for another year.

“It feels great to be back,” he said.

“I spoke with Dents about a week after the cup final and he said he wanted me to stay, so it was a no-brainier for me and having seen the additions we’ve made, plus the majority of last season’s squad have agreed to stay which is a huge bonus also.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in the Evo-Stik. As you know, I’ve played at that level with Ossett Albion and Sheffield FC, so to be a part of the Worksop side that got them back into the Evo-Stik is a massive achievement, personally and as a group.

“The fans got what they’ve deserved for sticking by us and hopefully they’ll enjoy the ride as much as we will.”