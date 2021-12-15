Worksop Town boss looking for strong display against Yorkshire Amateur

Craig Parry is looking to put things right after an opening day defeat at Yorkshire Amateur.

The Ammies sit 11th in the division and are only four points behind Worksop and eight off the play-off positions. But they have struggled for consistency, winning just three of their previous 11 matches in all competitions.

And, after the Tigers’ opening day 3-0 defeat to Yorkshire in August, Parry admits that there is the chance for redemption at the Southerns Stadium.

“We think back to that first game of the season against Yorkshire Amateur and they put us up against it,” said Parry.

“I think internally, we have a bubbling desire to put that right as it was disappointing after a hugely successful pre-season but fair play to them, they got three points and deserved the win.

“We will be going to their territory in our last away game of the year, hoping to put in a performance and get a result.

“There are four or five games through the course of the Christmas period, and we need to come away with positive results.

“I expect to come up against a strong side with the recent signings that they have made, and it is a difficult place to go to and it will be a tough competitive game.

“They will come at us on their own patch and try to score goals, so we need to counter that and be on our guard and give it the best that we’ve got.”

The Tigers are yet to complete 90 minutes in just under a month after Saturday’s game against Sheffield FC was abandoned after a serious head injury to Adam Watson.

Parry says he was partly pleased with his side’s performance – having led 2-1 – and criticised them for not finishing the game off.

He added: “I thought the performance was very good and when we had gone two up, we could have scored more and that has been a typical story for us with getting our noses in front before seemingly letting the opposition back into the game.