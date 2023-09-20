Worksop Town boss left frustrated by performance in FA Cup against Lincoln United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tigers struggled to formulate many clear-cut opportunities until the 79th minute when Liam Hughes’ shot on the turn found the bottom corner to break the stalemate.

Jay Rollins then doubled the lead on 83 minutes when he side-footed home the rebound of Hughes’ header, which was blocked on the line.

Hughes then confirmed Worksop’s progression with a stunning bicycle kick that nestled into the top corner from 16 yards out.

Liam Hughes celebrates. Pic: Lee Fox.

And Parry was unsatisfied with his side’s opening period.

“It was frustrating for us,” he said.

“I wasn’t pleased with the first-half performance: we were very slow in our own game and yes, they were trying to slow it down, but we were in a way in not getting the ball down and moving it quicker and we went too long too early and got frustrated.

“We were frustrated in the way they set up and then when we were picking up second balls, we were giving the ball back way too cheaply and we got frustrated as a team.

“Half-time came at the right time for us, it allowed us to give the instructions on what we needed to do.

“The second half, they started to tire, and we pushed the full-backs on and once we got the first goal in, we were confident that it would become a lot more.

“We were playing in triangles, and we pushed the ‘eights’ on so that instead of Hughesy dropping in to get the ball for the link-up, it was the midfielders and then we had both Deegan [Atherton] and Josh [Wilde] pretty much as wingers which allowed our wingers to come inside.

“We got some overloads in certain positions and that helped us progress.”

The Tigers now face top-of-the-table Radcliffe, who maintain a 100 per cent record this season in the league.

Managed by former Salford City duo Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morely, Parry is anticipating a difficult afternoon but insists his side will give it a good go.

“We do our research going into every game and we know that they are an extremely tough side.