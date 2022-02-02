Craig Parry was left frustrated after his side paid for not taking their chances.

The Tigers were made to rue several missed clear-cut opportunities as Shiraz Khan’s 82nd-minute strike stole all three points for Brighouse.

This saw Worksop lose more ground on the playoffs, sitting seven points behind fifth-placed Shildon.

“I think the game as a whole was flat,” said Parry. “I don’t think either side had much quality there, but I do understand that the conditions have probably thrown both sides in that.

“We didn’t handle it well in the first half and I thought we played better second half when we didn’t have the conditions. But if you don’t take your chances, then you’re not going to win games.

“Fair play to Brighouse as they have taken their chance but, again, the goal was a catalogue of errors and we’re just gifting goals.

“We are not fully there; we’re striving to be ‘eights’ and ‘nines’ but we have put in a performance today that was ‘five out of ten’ and then come Saturday, we’ll be back to a ‘ten’ and this is the season that we have had and that’s why we’re only nearly there.

Worksop travel to 14th-placed Bridlington Town at the weekend, with the Tigers needing three points to remain in touch with the play-off places.

Parry stressed the importance of returning to winning ways after three losses from their last four league games.

“We have to bounce back straight away and win the next game,” continued Parry.

“We have some tough games coming up and we need to start gaining points because we will end up midtable and that’s not where we want to be.