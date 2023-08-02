Craig Parry was unhappy with time-wasting tactics in the friendly defeat to Harborough Town.

The Bees took the lead on 34 minutes through Connor Kennedy.

Worksop’s opponents began to slow the game down after that opener, leading to the Tigers becoming frustrated.

The Tigers equalised in the 78th minute through Regan Hutchinson.

However, Harborough would win the friendly four minutes later as Dan Forbes’ 25-yard strike took a wicked deflection as it gradually got further and further out of the reach of Adam Hayton and went in off the post.

“It was two sloppy goals that we gave away that we cannot do,” said Parry. “I am frustrated that this is a pre-season game and out of 90 minutes, we only played about 20.

“For me, the main frustration for me was after 20 minutes into the game, the time-wasting was disappointing, and I don’t think either side got anything out of this game.

“I am going to have a think about this now on whether we need another game in there because I thought it would be a good test against a physical side, but it didn’t seem to go that way for us.

“It’s a learning curve for us and from the physical aspect, we should have been better from the set-play and be stronger and more organised.

“I think when the game got flowing, we did play some good stuff, but we missed a hell of a lot of chances – I suppose it’s pleasing that we are creating on that side of things.

Hutchinson’s leveller was his first for the club and after getting into some great positions last season, the Tigers boss was glad to see him take his chance.

“It was probably the most difficult chance that we have had, but it was pleasing to see both of our full-backs up there linking up,” he added.

“It’s good to see that Regan has trusted the players around him to put himself in a high and positive position where people have to think about him.

“It was a great header, and I am pleased for him.”