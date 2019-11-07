Worksop Town boss Kyle Jordan targets a top five finish for Tigers

Worksop Town boss Kyle Jordan has targeted a top five finish ahead of a good run of games against some of the division’s lesser lights.

The Tigers head for Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday in good spirits after a midweek 3-0 home win over Ecclesfield Red Rose 1915 in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup shaved off some rust after last weekend’s home game with Chasetown had to be postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

“We have got a decent run of games now where we avoid the sides towards the top of the table right up until the New Year,” said Jordan.

“So it’s important for us to get as many points on the board as we can and get up there.

“Our aim essentially has to be that fifth play-off spot really as, if it’s not, what’s the point?

“So that’s what we are trying to do – put a run of games together, get a few points on the board and see where we are at at Christmas.”

Jordan said that with players on both sides having played for the other club, Saturday’s game would have added spice.

“We know Stocksbridge will be good on the ball,” he said.

“There are a few of our lads that are with them now – Trenchy (Michael Trench), Macca (Steve McDonnell) obviously was and now he’s back and Ross Goodwin.

“So we are looking forward to it as we would do any game – but there is a little bit there between the two sides.

“It should be a good surface to play on too.”