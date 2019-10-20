Worksop Town boss Kyle Jordan says NPL South East leaders Carlton Town’s late winner was a kick in the teeth

Disappointed Worksop Town boss Kyle Jordan said leaders Carlton Town’s late winner at Sandy Lane on Saturday felt like a kick in the teeth.

The mid-table Tigers had held the Bet Victor NPL South East table-toppers until four minutes from time when Martin Ball steered in from a corner.

Jordan said: “It was definitely harsh. You could tell by their celebrations at the end that they will feel they have won the lottery.

“It was a kick in the teeth because we feel we should have won the game. We were good value for a point, but that is how it goes sometimes.

“It is hugely frustrating. It was a scrappy game. I didn’t think we were great quality wise but everyone gave 100%.

“But nothing would fall for us in their box.”

Jordan had made winger Steve McDonnell his first signing as permanent manager ahead of the match.

And McDonnell went close in both halves to marking his return — and the start of a third spell at the club — with a goal.

In the 29th minute he headed narrowly wide before Craig Mitchell hit the post.

Then McDonnell’s overhead kick flew over at the start of the second period.

Jordan praised his new signing’s contribution after the match.

“He is going to be key for us,” said Jordan. “Everyone knows what he is about. He is always a threat, though we didn’t utilise him as well as we could have done. But he will be a big player for us.”

The manager also praised the fans, saying: “The fans have been brilliant and we higely appreciate it.”