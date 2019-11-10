Worksop Town boss Kyle Jordan bemoans conceding another late goal

Worksop Town boss Kyle Jordan was “gutted” after the Tigers twice surrendered the lead in a 2-2 draw at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Worksop were punished for missing second-half chances when the home side levelled in injury-time.

Jordan said: “A point is probably a fair result, but we had the game won going into injury-time.

“It’s a sucker punch right at the end when I though we had nicked it.

“It happened in our last league game in injury-time and it has happened again. That is what is setting us aside from being top-six challengers or being a mid-table team.

“We didn’t defend a corner properly in the last minute and it is something that needs to improve.

“It feels like a loss but it is probably a decent point.”

The Tigers were given the perfect start. Steven McDonnell raced down the wing in the first minute and crossed for Craig Mitchell to head in after just 52 seconds.

Midway through the first half new signing James Gregory might have doubled the advantage, but fired over from another McDonnell assist.

Lynton Karkach volleyed narrowly wide three minutes into the second period.

And the Tigers were pegged back when Josh Nodder’s overhit 54th minute cross hit the post and rolled over the line.

However, nine minutes from time substitute Connor Brunt turned in Ben Rhodes’ ball to restore the Tigers’ lead.

But in the first minute of stoppage time Reece Fielding fired home a goalmouth scramble to salvage a point for the home side.