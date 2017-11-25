Worksop Town boss Hindley unhappy with sloppy Tigers

Worksop Town boss Ryan Hindley labelled the Tigers lazy and sloppy after a 3-0 home defeat to Bottesford Town.

The Northern Counties East League Premier Division defeat was their first competitive action in 10 days and Hindley said the lay-off did not help, although the players got what they deserved.

“It (the lay-off) did us no favours,” he said. “There’s only so much you can do. We can’t always work on a great deal whilst they are not full-time.

“It has ended up biting us on the backside. Bottesford came in to the game with more momentum, having played on the Saturday and Tuesday.”

The visitors started the brighter and continued on the front foot, taking the lead after 11 minutes as Dayle Hutson tapped in at the back post.

Declan Bacon lashed in a fierce effort from just inside the box in the 33rd minute and defender Tom Johnson made it three 23 minutes from time at a corner.

“We haven’t laid a glove on them. We’ve gone with a shape and been sloppy and lazy,” he said.

“We’ve done everything that loses you football games, it’s rare that I dig my players out as I’ll always look at myself, but I am going to say it’s their fault today.

“We’ve picked that system for the last two games and they’ve been outstanding, (so) there was no reason to change it but they’ve let their levels slip and in the end got what they deserved.”

The Tigers face Pontefract Colleries next weekend in the FA Vase in what will be a difficult fixture having lost heavily to them in the league earlier this season.

Hindley added: “We are a much better side, although we haven’t proved it today.

“We still believe in these lads and we believe we are more than capable of getting something next week, but they’ve got to have a long, hard look at themselves.

“If we go out and do what we did against Dunston and Mansfield then we give ourselves a chance. We’ve got to work harder and create chances, unlike today.”