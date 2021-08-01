Worksop Town boss happy with work-rate in draw with Gainsborough Trinity

Craig Parry was happy with his side's clean sheet.

Both sides had chances in a feisty affair, but it was the hosts who arguably enjoyed more of the possession.

And Parry believes that this was the hardest that he has seen his side work since joining the club.

He said: “I think that would be like a typical game in a normal league and I thought our lads applied themselves well.

“I believe that the way the lads worked for each other was the best that I have seen during my time with the club; the team spirit was unbelievable.

“I thought we pressed them high and worked them hard and, with a bit of luck, some of those snapshots and chances throughout the game on another day would go in and we may have come away with the win.

“You just have to look at their result last week – they beat a full-strength Guiseley 2-0 – so they are no mugs and, technically and tactically, I was impressed with Gainsborough.

“This will set us up in the league pretty well; it’ll help us adapt to certain styles that we’ll come up against.

“We applied ourselves against a team in the division above and we more than matched them.

“We have been flicking between two systems and, today, we adapted well in a different system to counteract Gainsborough and it has produced another clean sheet.