Worksop Town boss happy with shape of squad

Boss Craig Parry (right) and assistant Luke Jeffs look on from the touchline.

The Tigers have retained 10 players and added six, with Liam Bateman, Zayn Hakeem, Ify Ofoegbu, Lewis Gibbens, Ben Turner, and Steven McDonnell all signing for the club.

And Parry admitted that he had progression in mind when acquiring his new additions.

Parry said: “Obviously, we are disappointed with one or two that have left, but we have replaced them pretty early and the lads that I have retained are people that I feel we can work with this year and help us reach that next level.

“The signings that we have made are those who we wanted pretty early doors; for example, our centre-half Gibbo [Gibbens], we made him a priority because he is a defender who we feel can play in the Conference North or the National League.

“We wanted to make the spine of the side with the same intentions for the rest of the side.

“If you walk through that with the new signings we have got, there are players who have played at a higher level and not only have the experience there but the mentality and that is the key thing for us.

“They are all good guys, good personalities, and are very professional in the way they conduct themselves in how they are working.”

Parry also announced that defender Jake Picton would be the new club captain, with Cody Cromack becoming vice-captain.

He added: “Jake’s a guy in the changing room that with how we are wanting to move forward; he’s the person who we want to set as that example.

“I feel like at whatever level we are working in or whatever we want to deliver as a football club, the captain and the manager has to be close.

“He has the right characteristics to work with me moving forward; I feel like I can work closely with him to drive that changing room forward.

“I feel like now is the right time for Cody to step up and grow up from the young kid that people feel he is.