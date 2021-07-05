Worksop Town boss happy with display as Tigers start pre-season with a win

Craig Parry was happy with his side's display.

New signing Stephen Mcdonell bagged a hat-trick with Ify Ofoegbu bagging a brace and Aaron Sennett-Neilson getting the other.

Worksop had been pegged back after taking a two goal lead before they scored four times in the closing half hour.

“Overall I am pleased after the tough week,” said Parry. “There were a lot of tired legs out there.

“We had a hard session the night before, but that is what pre season is for.

“I am pleased with the result and performance. There is a lot we have to improve on and we will do.

“In the last two thirds I thought the forwards played really well in pressing the ball and winning the ball back.

“We were calmer on the ball. We moved the ball a little better and switched play well and that was pleasing.

“We looked good when we played the way we want to play.

“The combinations in the front three and full-backs joining in were good.

“It took us a bit to get into that side of things and make the first pass a positive pass rather than going backwards

“When we did that we got through the lines well and scored goals.”

Parry was also quick to praise hat-trick hero McDonnell, who rejoined the club for a third spell the day before.

“He is a fit, strong lad and we have high hopes for him,” added Parry.