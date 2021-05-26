Worksop Town boss happy to get planning underway

Tigers boss Craig Parry is excited to get planning underway.

The Tigers have been placed in the Northern Premier League East division for the 2021/22 campaign, subject to ratification.

The division consists of 19 teams: Bridlington Town, Brighouse Town, Cleethorpes Town, Dunston, Frickley Athletic, Hebburn Town, Lincoln United, Liversedge FC, Marske United, Ossett United, Pickering Town, Pontefract Collieries, Sheffield FC, Shildon, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stockton Town, Tadcaster Albion, Worksop Town and Yorkshire Amateur.

And Parry believes the make-up of the league will be a difficult task.

“I didn’t really have a preference on it myself; whatever league we were put in it would be what it would be, and we would have to adjust and do the necessary research into the teams we come up against,” said Parry.

“I think these sides will be a little bit more physical, so we are going to have to adapt on that side of things.

“It is a tough league, and I don’t think there will be a team that constantly runs away with it, there will be many that will nullify each other, and we have just got to try and get the edge on them.

“We’re going to have 18 games at home on a 3G pitch, so we are going to play the way we have learnt on that surface.

“That is half of the season’s plan; we just have to make sure we adapt and ensure we are also good on the road.”

Parry also believes that it is good to be able to prepare for a campaign that, hopefully, will have a proper conclusion after two incomplete years due to the pandemic.

He continued: “It is positive for us to get the great light and have the league confirmed; the fixtures will be the next step and then it is all about preparation.

“I am just looking forward to getting back involved and it doesn’t matter who we play or what round we are in, I am more looking forward to getting back into competitive football and completing a season.