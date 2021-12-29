Worksop Town turned it around in the second half after Aaron Sennett-Neilson came on to give the Tigers a new dynamic against Cleeethorpes.

McCauley Snelgrove had put the Owls ahead on 19 minutes in an opening period that they dominated; however, Aaron Sennett-Neilson was brought on during the break for Cody Cromack and set up the 49th-minute leveller from Jake Picton before Steven McDonnell netted a brace to confirm the three points.

And the Tigers boss praised his side for their reaction.

Parry said: “We know that Cleethorpes are one of the best sides in the league and in that first half they showed it and from that first 45 minutes, they were probably the best we have come up against – they have a good mix of what you need at this level, and we struggled to come to terms with it.

“But we made a slight change at halftime and then produced our best performance of the season – I thought we were magnificent from the goalkeeper right the way through the side.

“Aaron has been unlucky to have fallen out of the side recently, as he has probably been one of our best players this season.

“He came on at halftime and again, he helped us because we felt pinned in and we needed width, so the second half we felt we just needed to go wide, and he is the ideal person for that.

“He got at the full-back and got crosses into the box and he got an assist and created another goal.”

That win was Worksop’s fourth straight home victory after only winning just one of their first six league games at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

Parry wants his side to become feared by the rest of the teams in their division in 2022.

He added: “It is now five wins on the bounce; we go away to Frickley now as one of the form teams in the league.

“In my speech before the game, I said that we need to go into the new year as one of the sides that the top four to six do not want to play, and hopefully, we can be part of those playoff spots.