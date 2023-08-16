Worksop Town boss hails side after they bounce straight back from opening loss to beat Marske United

The Tigers came flying out the blocks in pursuit of their first goal of the season but had to wait until the 42nd minute when last season’s top scorer Liam Hughes got back on the goal trail as he powered home from Luke Hall’s delivery.

The hosts quickly doubled their lead two minutes later, as Vaughan Redford struck an early goal-of-the-season contender when his 20-yard volley dipped over the keeper and found the top left-hand corner.

Worksop rounded off the scoring late into the second half when Colin Daniel lifted the ball over Nicky Harker.

Tigers celebrate as they ease past Marske on Tuesday night. Photo by Owen Pickersgill.

And Parry was pleased with the reaction of his promoted side after Saturday’s sobering opening day 3-0 defeat to FC United of Manchester when playing their first match at Step Three of the non-league pyramid since the 2013/14 season.

“I think that was probably the best performance that we had since I have been here,” he said.

"We were magnificent right from the number one to the subs that came on.

“If anything, that was the perfect performance in terms of in possession and out of possession, we created so many chances. “We kept the ball well and when we didn’t have it, we worked extremely hard.

“The most pleasing thing for me was that we had a bit of a kick in the shin on Saturday.

"But this group of players that we have are unbelievable and when the chips are down, we don’t let our heads drop and we pick ourselves up to go again.

“After some of the comments made about them at the weekend, the players had the grit between their teeth and there was no team talk needed.

"hey just got out there and put in the perfect performance.

“Saturday’s performance was a one-off and we must remember that we have gone into a new league, and we pride ourselves on being a family here from top to bottom.”

The Tigers saw a proud moment for the club as they saw the first player from the Reserves since its reformation in November 2020 to make their league debut as 16-year-old Max Eastwood came off the bench during the win.

“It was great to bring Max on tonight,” added Parry.

“He’s showing an unbelievable promise and he will be a very good player, but we cannot get too carried away just yet; we know how old he is.

“We brought him with us on Saturday, not because of any PR stunt, but because he deserved to be in the squad.”