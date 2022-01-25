Worksop Town boss feels Tigers were hard done by in defeat to Stocksbridge Park Steels

Craig Parry felt his side deserved more at the weekend.

Luke Mangham put the hosts ahead on the hour before Iyrwah Gooden headed Worksop level. However, much like the first period, the Tigers failed to convert their chances and were sloppy at the back, allowing Fielding to smash an effort into the roof of the net after an unchallenged ball across the area.

“I thought the performance was patchy, but I don’t think we have played too bad,” reflected Parry.

“On another day, if we had taken our chances first, then it could have been a different game – we hit the bar and various things – and I am sure their manager will come out and say the same thing because they have had some clear-cut chances.

“I thought it would be a game where whoever scored first would go onto win it, but I don’t think we deserved to lose it in the manner that we did, and I am disappointed with the result.

“It was our final bit in both boxes. I have just said to them in there that they [Stocksbridge] have died for it in both boxes and thrown their bodies in front of things.

“We have had balls pinging across our net, and we haven’t gone for it in their box and in ours, we were too lazy with our defending.

“When the ball was cleared out, we didn’t pick it up and it was an unbelievable ball at the end from their guy, but there were just three or four of our players just stood there.”

New signings Gooden and Lewis Butroid, who both joined the club from Workington AFC and Gainsborough Trinity respectively, produced impressive debuts, linking up to create the leveller.

The Tigers boss was pleased with what he saw from his new acquisitions.

Parry continued: “I am happy to get these signings over the line.

“I think our goal was a well-worked goal starting with Lewis, who I thought had a great debut, on the overlap before providing a good quality ball for Iyrwah, whose header was brilliant.