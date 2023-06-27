Worksop Town boss expects a tough test as pre-season gets underway against Barnsley

The Reds travel to Sandy Lane off the back of a playoff-final defeat against Sheffield Wednesday and managerless after Michael Duff opted to depart the club to take up the vacant position at Swansea City.

However, the Tigers boss, who was in the Barnsley youth team as a youngster, says that it will still be a big challenge for his side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s good to be back,” he said. “We must take into perspective what the game will be against a strong opponent in Barnsley, but it’ll just be good to see the lads back onto the pitch and get them moving around and get used to them again and use this opportunity to get back into the swing of things.

Worksop Town boss Craig Parry knows his side faces a tough test against Barnsley.

“We know it is going to be a tough game and more of a fitness session for us, but we will approach it like any other game, and we’ll have a go.

“I think they’ll be using it to get the ball moving and get their new season off to a positive start and get playing again.

“I think it’ll be a good game for us both to get in order and we’ll be using our squads to where we need it to be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’ll be a good game for the club and for myself with me being in the Barnsley setup and being from there.”

It will be the first time that Worksop will have entered through the gates at Sandy Lane since mid-April.

Parry believes it will be a great occasion for them.

“It’s a great occasion for the fans,” he added. “It will hopefully be packed, and I just want them to enjoy their day.

“It will be good to see all the lads that did so well for the club back along with potentially a couple of new players in there as well against a League One club that was in the playoff final last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement