Worksop Town boss demands more quality

Goals from Rob Guilfoyle, Connor Smythe, and Ben Tomlinson gave Worksop a comfortable victory over Red Rose, but they could and should have had more after being wasteful with their chances.

And Parry highlighted this after praising his team’s combination play.

“I thought the first half was good; we got the ball down and took the game to them and got the goals that we needed,” he said.

“But I thought in the second half the quality was poor if I am honest – it became a bit of a training game.

“That was our problem – not the opposition – and if you look at the opposition that has come to our place, not many teams have sat back, so we must be better with the quality and pick up the ball in the right areas.

“The purpose of this game was to ensure that the combinations were right, and players got used to it in how to play the ball and move the ball in the right areas.

“I thought we did that all the way through the game, and you look at the goal in the last few minutes, it was the touch, pass, move in behind, overloads, and good quality balls across the box to that centre forward.

“I just think it was better in the first half to the second due to how quickly we moved the ball in the final third.”

Aleks Starcenko made his first start for Worksop since September 14, when he was forced off with an injury early into the win over Pontefract Collieries.

Parry was pleased to have the midfielder back at his disposal, after a tough few weeks with injuries to key players.

“It was a big positive; Aleks is a big player for us,” he added.

“It was good to see him get 60 minutes under his belt.

"But he still has a long way to go to get him back to where we need him to be.

“We are delighted to have him here and back on the pitch and making an impact.

“I think you could see in the first half what a difference he makes when he is in our starting XI.”