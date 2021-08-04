Worksop Town boss delighted with back four

Craig Parry has been impressed by his defence.

The Tigers beat a Walsall XI 3-0 in midweek to collect their third clean sheet in a row.

“We looked strong and the combinations we have at the back gives me some tough decisions,” he said.

“Certain games we will need a solid back four and others we will have two flying full-backs or a back three.

“We have played different combinations and every one has given the keeper no trouble.

“I'm really pleased with the backline. Normally I say we defend as a team and I’m reminded that I don’t give them praise. They deserve plenty of praise for three clean sheets in a row.”

Town grew as the game went on with Parry delighted by how his side were able to adapt to the test in front of them.

He added: “I thought we played well, especially in the second half.

“It took us a bit to get used to their system. We allowed their full backs out too often, but we made a little change at half-time that allowed us to put more pressure on their backline and holders.

“We got hold of the game and did really well. I’m more pleased with how we adapted and made the changes, there were some good performances.”

Worksop bring their pre-season campaign to a close against Kettering at the weekend, with Parry believing it will be a perfect test.

“This is what we designed our pre-season for,” he said. “Look at the games we have had recently, they have all been tough tests.

“We planned our pre-season to find our feet and then test ourselves and so far so good.

“We are in our final test now. They are players that are National League North standard, but I believe a lot of my players are capable of playing at that level as well.

“Hopefully we can get a positive result to lead into a positive season.”

Jake Picton headed home a James Baxendale free-kick to put Tigers ahead on 32 minutes.

The lead was doubled when Zayn flicked home a cross on 50 minutes.