Worksop Town boss Craig Parry urges players to raise game against Marske United

Craig Parry knows Worksop will need to be at their best to get anything from the leaders.

The Tigers put in a valiant effort against the Seasiders back in November but suffered a 3-2 defeat in the North East. However, that is their only defeat against any of the current top five, winning three of their four games against the current play-off occupiers.

And Parry wants the Tigers to take the game to their opponents on Saturday afternoon.

He said: “Marske at home, with the position they are in, is a difficult game, but I must say that we gave them one hell of a game at their place, so we are confident in our ability on our pitch, and we are looking forward to the game and will be taking it to them.

“There is nothing for us to fear and, as I said, we gave them a good game at their place with ten men and we felt that on a different day it could have been a different story.

“It is another chance for us to put another marker down; we have been pretty successful against the top five and on our pitch, we want to maintain that.

“We have stepped up our game against the top five and either beaten them or put in a good performance and that hasn’t been our problem this year.

“I am expecting them to step up and it is a vital part of the season now and we cannot waste games and it is three points that we certainly need.”

It will have been two-and-a-half weeks since the Tigers last played a game, with the fixtures against Liversedge and Pontefract Collieries being postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

When asked if Parry would have liked those matches to be able to build momentum going into this fixture, he explained: “I think any football manager wants the games to be on; we’re football people and we want to manage games.

“It is just one of those things that you cannot beat the weather and Storm Eunice and it has taken another game from us, but we will wait until those are rearranged.