Worksop Town boss Craig Parry slams surrender at Workington as Tigers have to settle for a point

Craig Parry - fuming at dropping two points at Workington. Photo by Corey Prevett Photography

After falling behind after two minutes from a David Symington strike, the Tigers went into a 3-1 lead thanks to headers from Hamza Bencherif, James Hanson, and Regan Hutchinson. However, Worksop grew complacent to allow Steven Rigg and Brad Hubbold to rescue a point with goals in the 84th and 91st minute, respectively.

And Parry was seething at full-time that his side had not seen the game out to take home a vital three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am fuming,” he expressed. “We were fully in control of the game and 3-1 up and we exploded in that five or so minutes of madness at the end. We gave away a silly free-kick and silly set-plays.

“With five minutes to go we just needed to keep the ball; keep moving it and see the game out. We have enough experienced heads in there to know how to see it out.

“I need to have a look at things now because we have lost so many points due to not being clinical after being well in front after giving stupid goals away. This is not just in general games, it’s in games where we have full control and it’s resulted in dropping two points.

“As a side, we played some really good stuff and conceding early helped to wake us up, but we cannot keep doing that; we need to start brighter. We scored three good goals, and we should have had more by being ruthless and then managing the game – it is as simple as that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have a four-hour bus journey home now where we are taking one point home instead of three.”

The Tigers welcome FC United of Manchester to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Parry is hoping his side can bounce back and implement some of his criticisms, hinting at some incoming changes.

“We have to regroup,” added Parry. “I think we need to man up and we have to be professional by taking on board what has been said and if they don’t then changes will be made.

Advertisement

Advertisement