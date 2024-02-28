Worksop Town boss Craig Parry slams poor performance as Tigers are sunk at home by Bamber Bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh Wilde and Jay Rollins’ equalising goals weren’t enough as Bridge ran away with the game in the end. And Parry was extremely disappointed at full-time.

“We were poor,” he said. “There’s no excuses.

“From start to finish, we didn’t get going. We were flat, and slow, and apart from the goals, we didn’t really lay a glove on them.

Worksop manager Craig Parry - unhappy with Saturday's home showing. Pic by Richard Bierton.

“Fair play to them, Bamber completely deserved it, and they were the best side on the day.

“Yes, we kept the ball and that can be pretty on the eye, but it was too slow and that allowed them to get back into shape and when we needed to make that final pass, we gave it away.

“It was a lack of quality from us and that doesn’t matter if that’s defensively or in the final third, it was poor.

“Their goals were pretty much a carbon copy of each other and when they broke, their quality in the final third was good.

“We didn’t do the basics and that’s not just looking at the back four and the goalkeeper, that’s looking from the forward line all the way back in and did we press them well enough to stop them playing out? No.

"Did we press high enough to stop their ‘six’ from getting on the ball? No, and that’s where they were picking passes from and picking you off from there.

“As a team, we need to defend better, and we’re able to stop it from the source and that’s what we are normally about: high energy, fast tempo, bodies forward and when we do lose the ball, we get it back.

“When you have a defeat like this, it shows the characters you have in the dressing room in how they respond, and they know what’s needed.”

Luke Hall made his 100th appearance for the Tigers in Saturday’s loss.

From signing as a raw talent from Sheffield FC, the winger has matured into an important first-team starter.

And Parry hopes that the youngster can realise his ability.

“Luke’s come on loads,” added Parry. “He’s developed really well so far.

“There’s still a long way to go with Luke, in my opinion, for him to develop further and time will tell if he reaches his full potential – I hope he does.

