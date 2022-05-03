Worksop Town boss Craig Parry enjoys a family moment.

After a stalemate first half, goals from Liam Hardy, Steven McDonnell, and Ben Tomlinson saw Parry claim his first trophy whilst in charge of Worksop.

And Parry admitted he was thrilled to be able to share the occasion with the supporters.

“I am over the moon and really, really proud,” expressed Parry. “I am glad we got the victory and the first trophy in the cabinet.

“I know how much this cup means to the club and the fans. You look at the support out there today it was unreal, and it made it a really proud moment for me.

“I was proud, relieved, and it was great to look over my shoulder and see my little boy in the stand.

“It was a proud moment to see so much joy on people’s faces and I think that’s why – especially managers at this level and the one above with it not being financially our jobs in many ways – we do this to bring success and enjoyment to people’s faces.

“I have said many times since I arrived that I am managing this club as a fan, and I feel every emotion from them on the sidelines.

“It was great to turn and see so many happy faces and I felt that feeling with them and it was great to be part of them.”

Maltby made it difficult for the Tigers and were the better of the two going into halftime, forcing Parry to tinker with his formation that saw Worksop take control of the second period.

Parry added: “We have to give Maltby credit; I think Jordan has a good side there and I thought he got his tactics absolutely spot on and we were frustrated, we couldn’t break them down and they were the better side in the first half.

“They were picking up more second balls and we had to completely change the shape at half-time to try and cause them problems and make them change their system and fortunately for us it worked.

“I am big enough to take the blame for that because I thought the players looked the most up for a game in a long time and I probably set them up a little bit wrong in the first half because we couldn’t get the bodies forward and in the final third.