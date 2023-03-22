The victory crowned Worksop champions of the Northern Premier League East Division and confirmed the Tigers’ return to the third step of the non-league pyramid.

And Parry was pleased with how Worksop managed the occasion and got the job done.“We were here to do a job and that was to win the league, which we’ve done,” he said. “The occasion made us a little nervous and it took the first goal to settle us down but once that goal went in, we controlled the play.“We had to be patient and take our chances when they came, which we did and it’s nice to come away with a 4-1 victory.“Once we got on a run we’ve been relentless, we’ve been a team that’s been very hard to stop. If we’ve played teams who want to play football against us we’ve gone match for match and if they want a physical game we’ve been able to do that.“It’s this mix that’s enabled us to be the first team in the pyramid that has managed to get over the line and we’re glad we are.“They’re an unbelievable group and we set off from minute one intending to become champions.

"We wanted not just to win it for ourselves but for our families.“There is a real togetherness in there [the dressing room] and it’s a really special group that it’s an honour to be a part of.”Parry then went on to talk about his personal impact of winning a first league title with the club – the third promotion of his young managerial career.He added: “It's a pretty emotional impact at this minute in time; it’s taking in every moment of today and the journey we’ve been on.“I’m proud and I'm honoured to be the manager of this great club which has such a special fan base and some great people behind the scenes, from the chairman to the committee people and volunteers – it’s those people who deserve the pat on the back with all the hard work they’ve put in.

Craig Parry enjoys the moment.