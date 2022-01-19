Worksop Town boss Craig Parry proud as Tigers book place in Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup final

Worksop boss Craig Parry says it's a proud moment after the club reached their latest Sheffield and Hallamshire FA Cup final.

Second-half goals from Liam Hardy and Steven McDonnell ensured Worksop’s progression after Rossington had taken a deserved lead through Gary Munday.

They will meet Maltby Main in the final after the Miners’ 3-2 victory over Parkgate FC on Tuesday night.

And Parry explained how he wants to win the competition for the supporters.

“I do class it as my first proper season here [due to last season’s early curtailment] and I am delighted to take Worksop and represent the club in a final,” he said.

“I have made it clear from minute one that this cup was a priority for us in doing that because I know it is a big thing for the club and the fans and I am really proud to be stood here doing that and managing this fantastic football club.

“With the great fans here, to take them into a final is excellent and hopefully, we can do them proud in the final and bring some silverware back home.”

Northern Counties East League Division One side Rossington put in a spirited display against Worksop, taking the game to them and stunning them with a formation change that the Tigers struggled to adjust with until the break.

Parry added: “Fair play to Rossington; they need a big pat on the back as they were unlucky.

"We had a little bit of quality in the final third at the right time and it has seen us through, but we have got a lot of improvements that we need to address.

“I think it took us a little bit to get used to their system; they sprung us a little bit of a surprise with the way they set up and we just couldn’t get to grips with things in the middle of the park due to their midfield diamond.

“They just worked harder than us; they wanted it more and we couldn’t wait for the half-time whistle to come to change things and re-evaluate and we needed someone like Vaughan Redford to come on the pitch and spark us into life.

“I need us all to get in training and have a little discussion, so our priority is this next 48 hours and then we move onto Stocksbridge.”