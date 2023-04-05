Worksop Town boss Craig Parry proud as side equal 50-year-old record for unbeaten run

A hat-trick from Liam Hughes and Luke Hall’s sixth strike of the campaign gave the Tigers all three points to take their unbeaten league run to 32 games to draw level with the record Boston United set in the 1972/23 season.

And Parry was pleased on reflection of the fixture despite being frustrated with the late consolation goal for the Hornets.

“It’s a really proud moment and I am again really pleased for everyone at the club to know that there’s a record in the history books that is going to take some beating,” he said.

Craig Parry - so proud of his record-equalling champions.

“I am really happy that we have achieved this and now we need to kick on and make sure that it is only our name in there and not that we have just equalled it.

“I keep saying that this is a special group and I will be relentless with them until the last breath of the season because I want them to take every record that’s available to them because they can look back at it in years to come with their kids and know what a special year this was.

“I am so pleased that they could tick off another objective for themselves and their families.

“I thought it was a good performance for 80 minutes.

"I was disappointed in the last 10 minutes I must say, and the players were told that in certain terms that it wasn’t acceptable.

“I think we need to understand that we need to keep performing for the whole 90 minutes and not take our foot off the gas.

“During some periods, I thought we played some of the best football we have played this season in terms of some of the combination play we did. But we conceded a sloppy goal at the end and we dropped our standards.”

The aforementioned Hughes netted his treble with two neat finishes and a penalty to take his tally to 39 goals for the season in all competitions.

Saturday’s four goals also saw Worksop pass the 100-goal mark in the league for the first time since the 2013/14 season.