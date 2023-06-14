Worksop Town boss Craig Parry orders players to relax ahead of tough pre-season

The Tigers will be hoping to maintain the momentum of last season’s record-breaking promotion to the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division, a season where they finished the league campaign unbeaten in 37 matches.

And Parry, who is known for his ruthless pre-season, hopes that his players have had some downtime, explaining how some of his squad are also coming to some drop-in sessions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “It has been important that everyone recharges their batteries after a long and successful season – it is no good us constantly badgering the players and being around the place.

Worksop boss Craig Parry - tough pre-season ahead.

“I think we’re all raring to go now and we’re all excited to come back and get going, which is to challenge again this year.

“We have tried to be clever as a management team in being prepared, whether that be nailing down the players we had last season, pre-season, new signings; it was about getting those done at the end of last season so that we could have time just to chill out because it’s vital for not just the body but also the mind that we recharge.

“It is up to them to look after themselves and their bodies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In the meantime, we are doing some drop-in sessions between now and pre-season where they can come in, so I am hoping that they have relaxed and enjoyed the time with their families and got themselves back fresh mentally, but also have kept themselves in good nick.

“We have looked at the itinerary and the lads that want to come in for sessions, and it's most of the squad which indicates the hunger that they have to kick on next year.”

The Tigers have confirmed six pre-season fixtures so far, with their first coming in the shape of League One play-off losers Barnsley on Saturday, 1st July.

Parry explained his thoughts ahead of the schedule.

He added: “I think the games through pre-season is about us fine-tuning and it’s more important to get on the grass and the preparation done there and getting them fit and lean before moving into the pitch work with the games coming up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have put quite a lot of tests in there that are going to be physical because of the physicality of the league we’re going into, and they will test us in many different ways.