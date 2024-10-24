​Worksop Town boss Craig Parry on the club’s ambition and the importance of a relaxed environment

Worksop Town boss Craig Parry is keen to maintain the club's promotion challenge.

​For Worksop Town, being at the top end of the table has become a regular occurrence in recent years.

From being promoted from the NPL Division One East as champions in 2023, Worksop then finished in a play-off place in the Premier Division last season, ultimately losing out to Macclesfield in the semi-final.

But their opponents that night were beaten by Marine in the final, leaving them to battle it out for supremacy again at step three, something they’re doing with vigour as they lead the way going into November.

And Worksop are there with them, albeit some recent results saw the gap at the top widen as Robbie Savage’s men remain unbeaten and the Tigers fell to two recent straight defeats.

Jordan Burrow celebrating after scoring against Ashton. Photo by Richard Bierton.

But speaking to the Guardian prior to those defeats against Hebburn and Morpeth, Worksop boss Craig Parry acknowledged that this year’s NPL Premier is a much harder league than last season’s.

He said: “It’s definitely tougher and I think more wide open this year. Last season I could have counted probably six or seven teams fighting it out for the top five, whereas this year I think there will be a lot more, maybe as many as 12 and that’s where I think we stand.

"Lots of teams are spending money and investing in what is a strong league.

"The quality at step three is so much better now. In the National League System generally, as people spend more money in the leagues above, good players fall down the levels, but people still demand a high level of income and respect.

"We run things on what we have and shop in the market we’re able to, but it’s hard and if we want to get ourselves into the mix it’s what we have to do.”

Parry is in his fourth year in charge at Worksop, having previously enjoyed success at Pontefract Collieries with whom he won back-to-back promotions.

He has continued that success at Worksop, with the target of adding yet more honours.

He said: “I’m still a relatively young manager in the game but had good success at Pontefract and since I’ve been at Worksop I’ve always tried to put my own stamp on things, be my own person and play football how it should be.

“Managers at this level have to put their own stamp on a club and for me I’m learning all the time as to how to make the club better and make it improve so that if and when I’m not here anymore, it’s still in good hands.

"Last year was a massive jump from step four to three but it allowed us to have a good look at things and see what was needed when it comes to having strength in depth and being able to push on and compete.

"We’re ambitious and want to win things but it's a relaxed environment here, there’s no pressure from the top down and therefore not too much on the players either.

"A lot of the group we have has been together for a long time and we want to win things together, but in terms of the league it’s hard with only one automatic promotion spot. You have to be in the top five to have a shout.”

Parry says the club’s strengths lie within those who work within it as well as its fanbase, with everything else falling into place as a result.

He said: “This club always has potential. It has a great, loyal fanbase, an unbelievable chairman, committee and board who all want the same thing, namely making the club better not just the team.

"If everyone has smiles on faces when walking in it has a big effect. Every team has its ups and downs of course but it’s about keeping level-headed and a positive manner.

"In times of trouble or defeats you have to always take the positives and keep the place happy and moving forwards, making sure the players have the right tools and environment to do that.”

In terms of personnel, like any manager Parry is always happy to improve if the opportunities arise but that isn’t a reflection on anyone in the current squad.

He said: “We recruited really well and very early so as the summer is a bit less stressful!

"Obviously depending on injuries etc you have to dip in and out here and there but I’m pleased with the squad.

"We played Macclesfield in our first game and lost in the last minute but even Robbie Savage acknowledged we dominated. We know they’re beatable, they just have financial power and strength and it’s no secret they want to win the league.

"But we feel we can hang in there – once pitches start cutting up points will start getting dropped all around us so we have to be able to capitalise.”​