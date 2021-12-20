Worksop Town boss Craig Parry left frustrated as yet another game does not happen

Craig Parry was left frustrated after another game was not completed. Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

Since the Tigers progressed into the semi-finals of Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup against Handsworth on Tuesday 23 November, they have only played 49 minutes of competitive action due to a free week, two postponements and an abandonment after a serious head injury.

And Parry says he is concerned about future postponements, leading to a lack of game time for his side.

He said: “I am worried, but we have to judge it day by day and let’s not try and guess situations and always plan and take whatever is thrown at us.

“It is typical of our season; it has been stop-start all way through, and it seems to be a problem every single week and this week is another game that has been taken out of our hands.

“Any football manager will tell you that they want a run of games to build momentum and get the lads off the training pitch and into games. But for us at the minute, it is impossible to do that because of several reasons.

“The lads are coming into games at the minute undercooked and a little bit frozen because of the situation we find ourselves in.

“It is quite frustrating but there is no point crying over it, we just have to get on with it.”

Worksop welcome fourth-place Cleethorpes Town, who will go into the game after a 4-3 defeat to joint leaders Marske United – just their second defeat in 10 games.

The Tigers boss believes that they need to win to stay in touching distance of the play-off spots.

“They are big, physical and well organised,” stated Parry. “They are a well-oiled team, and they haven’t recruited many over the years; they have kept a consistent side together which has helped them.

“If you look at the league at the minute, it is probably breaking itself up now into three where you have the top seven and the bottom seven and then the guys in the middle.