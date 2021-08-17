Worksop Town boss Craig Parry is disappointed by opening day defeat

Zayn Hakeem sees his shot blocked - pictures by Mike Holmes.

The Tigers boss gave an honest assessment of the disappointing opening day defeat after goals in quick succession from Fernando Moke and Roy Fogarty sunk Worksop heads after a good opening period.

Things got worse in the second half when Worksop were reduced to 10 men, as right-back Deegan Atherton received a second yellow card.

Amir Berchil then wrapped up proceedings by adding a third in the 89th minute and Parry praised their opponents for the way they executed their game plan.

“It was the worst performance that we have put in since the start of pre-season,” said Parry.

“There are a lot of disappointed lads in there and my job is to pick them up because leagues are not won or lost on the first game of the season.

“Let’s not take anything away from Yorkshire Amateur, as they’re a good side and have some good players in there.

“They hit us on the counter-attack and fair play to them; Casey Stewart has played a great ball in behind and he [Moke] goes away and scores.

“The most disappointing thing for me is that our heads went down when we conceded the goal, and we went flat; we went in ourselves, and we were scared to get on the ball and pass. The better side won today, and we live to fight another day and we move on.”

Aleksandrs Starcenko was subbed on at half-time for Jack Broadhead, with the midfielder making a positive impact.

Parry placed Starcenko in high regard for his display.

“Aleks was the best player; there was absolutely no doubt about that,” he continued. “I have just said to the lads in there that I take the blame for today; I have told them to get their heads up and stick together.