Worksop Town boss Craig Parry happy with Tigers victory but not quality on show

Craig Parry was happy to bag the points as Worksop scrapped to a win over Frickley.

The Tigers went ahead in the seventh minute, as Liam Hardy tapped home from Aleks Starcenko’s set up in a half that Worksop controlled.

However, the second period was much shakier, with Frickley applying the pressure towards the end but Worksop saw out the victory to hand the home side their 12th defeat in 18 games.

“Both sides tried to play to the conditions, and I don’t think there was a lot of quality from either side,” admitted Parry.

“We had chances and they had chances and if there was a bit of quality, then we were fortunate to have it and we took our chance.

“The slope here is renowned and with the wind, you have to take your chances and get teams out of sight; we didn’t do that and then they played to the conditions second half.

“I don’t think they played it into the areas that we were expecting but we had chances to put it to bed and we haven’t done that.

“Don’t get me wrong, I am happy with the three points, but it is not how we normally play.”

The Tigers were forced to play a large period of stoppage time with Worksop-born forward Ben Tomlinson in goal after he replaced goalkeeper Sebastian Malkowski following an injury.

Tomlinson made a great save from Leon Mettam’s free-kick before he showed great handling to deal with several high balls into the area.

Parry continued: “He did great when he came on with the save and he came out for a couple of things – he is over the moon with himself.

“When Tomo went on, the referee told us 12 minutes and at that point, we made a change as well and physically went eight-at-the-back; this was to just win as many headers as possible and protect Tomo.

“I think their side will be disappointed that he has only had to make one save and they didn’t put it into the right areas.