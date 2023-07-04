Worksop Town boss Craig Parry happy with first friendly run-out against Barnsley

The Reds fielded a strong first-team starting XI for the first half and took the lead against the run of play through Adam Phillips. Liam Hughes thought he had equalised just before the break, but he was judged to have been offside as he poked home.

Worksop did, however, level the game in the second period against a more youthful Barnsley side when Luke Hall swept home at the back post from Ben Tomlinson’s delivery. But it was the Reds who found a late winner despite the Tigers’ pressure as Oli Shaw latched onto a through-ball to chip home in the 87th minute.

But Parry was pleased with what he saw from his side.

Craig Parry was happy with the workout Worksop Town had against Barnsley in their first friendly of the season. Pic: Worksop Town.

“I thought it was a good workout,” he said. "We got everything out of it, and it was good just to get them back out on the grass and working together and re-gel after some time off.

“There were a lot of tired legs out there and I thought it was a good start for us and a good game and a good performance.

“I thought the first half was a really good performance and I have said in there that the most disappointing thing for me was that they’ve [Barnsley] been ruthless in the first period and taken their opportunity, whereas we have had three or four and wasn’t.

“Maybe the difference was the quality in levels, but we just need to be ruthless in that six-yard box.”

The Tigers welcome Hallam FC to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday as former Worksop boss Craig Denton brings his side back to the place where he achieved a memorable double-winning promotion in 2019.

Parry has another hard week in store for his players, who train on Tuesday and Thursday before Saturday’s meeting.

He added: “It will be another good test and a good workout for our side, and I can tell you that our lads will be tired when they get to that game because it’ll be another extremely tough week.

“So that game is about getting minutes into their bodies, as well as working towards things that we want from them in the season.

