Worksop Town boss Craig Parry happy with away draw at Blyth Spartans in FA Cup

Worksop Town manager Craig Parry was pleased with his side’s performance at Croft Park on Saturday as they earned a 1-1 FA Cup third qualifying round draw at Blyth Spartans, forcing a home replay on Tuesday, writes Ronnie Langhorne.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:23 BST
Liam Hughes broke the deadlock in the 54th minute as Worksop appeared to be in control. However, Paul Green was unfortunate to turn the ball into his own net with 20 minutes to play.

Despite being held, Parry was delighted with his side’s strong away performance and said: “I thought we played well and were extremely good in the first-half. In the second-half, I thought we started brightly and were worthy of going ahead.

“They changed shape after our goal, and it took us a while to get used to that and I feel a draw was probably a fair result in the end.“For us and our performance for 60-or-70 minutes, I thought we played really well and were in control."

