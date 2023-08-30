Worksop Town boss Craig Parry happy to see his side roar back from loss with big win over Gainsborough Trinity

“It was good for us to bounce back,” he said.

“I think it was a good result today for us.

“I thought we actually started slow, and I do think we were always in control of the game, I just don’t think we were passing it quickly enough. We were trying to do the right things, we just weren’t doing it at the right tempo, and we were a little slow, so at half-time, we tried to keep calm a little bit and play a little bit sharper.

Worksop chalk up the goals against Gainsborough on Monday. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

“They did that, and I thought in the second half, we played pretty well, and 4-0 could have been six or seven.

“They came out on fire in the second period, and they were like the Red Arrows flying forward.”

It was a frustrating first period as the Tigers failed to really create anything clear-cut until the 50th minute when Vaughan Redford opened the scoring with a near post finish past Dylan Wharton.

Liam Hughes doubled Worksop’s lead seven minutes later as he powered home at the back post from Deegan Atherton’s superb cross from the right-hand side.

Luke Hall then got in on the act on 83 minutes with a superb solo goal that saw him come inside from the left wing, and cut through three players before rifling a shot across the face of goal and into the far corner.

Hall rounded off the scoring with a similar move to his last, but he instead opted to fire home at the near post.

The Tigers welcome Sheffield FC to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the first round qualifying of the FA Cup.

Parry says that rest and recovery are a priority in the lead-up to the cup tie.

He said: “After two games in three days, I think we just need to go upstairs, have some good food and a drink before going home to families and just relax over the next couple of days.

