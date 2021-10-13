Worksop Town boss Craig Parry happy to have new signings on board

New signings Liam Hardy and Rob Guilfoyle.

Guilfoyle signs for the Tigers on an initial one-month loan from Bradford Park Avenue and talismanic forward Hardy arrives having scored seven league goals so far this season for Hyde.

And Craig Parry was pleased to get the duo into the club, saying the deals would bring goals and something different to Sandy Lane.

“I think it is good to have them both on board,” he said.

“You look at his [Hardy] record over the past eight-to-10 years, he has been a prolific goal scorer and he is exactly what we need at this time, I feel.

“He is currently in the top five goal scorers in the league above, so you know what we can deliver, but it isn’t just his goalscoring capabilities, he works extremely hard, and I have admired him for many years.

“He [Guilfoyle] brings a completely different style to what we have, and he can provide many assists and be a luxury player for us where we give him the ball and hopefully, he can create something.”

After scoring a hat-trick in a friendly against the Under-21s on Thursday, Hardy says he is ready to hit the ground running.

“I am really looking forward to it; tonight, I bagged three and played half an hour, so it was bang on and I cannot wait to get going,” said Hardy.

“They [the management team] said they create chance after chance, so it is right up my street and, hopefully, I can get on the end of them and start banging them in.

“I’d say I’m sort of an in-behind striker, a bit of a poacher, and I can hold it up when I need to, so combining all three, I like to put myself about and work hard.”

Guilfoyle also expressed his desire to impress and get the loan deal extended.

“I am buzzing to sign,” said the 19-year-old.

“He [Craig Parry] told me no lies and only spoke in facts, explaining how I need to fight for my shirt and if I am good enough then I will get into the team to try and get goals and assists for the team.