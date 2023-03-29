Worksop Town boss Craig Parry hails special bunch of players after another big win

After giving his side the week off after confirming their promotion back to Step Three of the non-league pyramid, most would have forgiven the Tigers for a drop in quality. However, those claims were swept aside after three minutes when James Hanson fired home.

Goals from Luke Hall and Liam Hughes gave Worksop a commanding lead at the break before Hall completed his brace in the second period, with Vaughan Redford grabbing a double himself to take his tally for the campaign into double figures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Parry explained that any lasting was gone by the half-time whistle.

Worksop Town will equal the Northern Premier League unbeaten record if they avoid defeat this weekend.

He said: “We were slightly worried that after giving the lads the week off after what they achieved to spend time with their families or do whatever they needed to do, but any worries were put to bed at half-time and I thought we controlled the game throughout.

“We have a great group of players that can achieve so many awards and make historic benchmarks, so I needed to get them focused to understand that we go again and that’s our expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“All my worries were gone at the break because going in three-nil up, you’re well in control and just being in and around the experienced lads with how they were talking and behaving, their heads were on it, and we were good to go.”

The Tigers welcome Hebburn Town in search of a 32nd unbeaten league game, a milestone that would see them equal the Northern Premier League record set by Boston United in the 1972/73 season.

Parry would be a proud man if his side could do it, but his focus is on the game first of all.

He added: “It would be unbelievable, but we will be approaching it as if it was just another game like we normally speak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t just want to do it for us as a management team, but for those guys in there because I have witnessed what they have been like all year and their behaviour, attitude and their togetherness.