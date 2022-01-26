Worksop Town boss Craig Parry hails his side after Sheffield FC drubbing

Worksop eased to victory, though they were helped with Sheffield going down to nine men.

Vaughan Redford forced a second-minute own goal with a flick on before the forward doubled the Tigers’ lead going into the break. Worksop’s dominance continued into the second period and their evening got easier as on 49 minutes Harry Mitchell was sent off for a late challenge on Cody Cromack before Ryan Musslewhite saw red for handling the ball outside of the area.

Left-back Lewis Butroid scored from the resulting free-kick before Steven McDonnell rifled a long-distance effort past Sheffield’s second-choice ‘keeper, Niall Edge. Ben Turner then bundled Aaron Sennett-Neilson’s cross into his own goal, with Ben Tomlinson finishing off the scoring as Worksop moved to within five points of the top five.

“It was a good all-round performance from minute one,” said Parry. “I saw the attitudes from when they came in today that they were ready. The team talk was a little sterner and straight to the point with simple instructions.

“I think it shows the attitudes that they have [scoring after two minutes] and shows how much they want to start well and get at teams, and they know what the demands and standards are like.

“I think the ruthlessness comes from the quality of the passing and that starts with the middle three; I believe they go a little unsung and even in the recent defeats they were good.

“We have found a good combination and the quality of the passing and the balls into the boys to allow them to score is the most important thing.

“We have been clinical and not just because they were down to nine men, it was because we did the right thing at the right time. The result at the end was probably down to that factor, but the overall performance wasn’t.”

Worksop welcome Brighouse Town to Sandy Lane on Saturday afternoon, with the Tigers boss eyeing up another three points to keep tabs with the play-off positions.

Parry added: “It is another key game and there are another three points available and the next four games for us are pretty vital and we are here and in the mix.