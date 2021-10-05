Worksop Town boss Craig Parry hails his players after Tigers beat Pickering Town

Craig Parry and his side show their support to the fans. Lewis Pickersgill

The Pikes took the lead on 22 minutes through a speculative strike from Jackson Jowett; however, the Tigers reacted well and went in at the break ahead thanks to goals from Steven McDonnell and Liam Bateman.

Worksop then took full control of the game in the second period, as substitute James Baxendale bagged a brace to confirm a much-needed victory.

And Parry was delighted with his side’s application after falling behind.

“I think after the first 20 minutes, we took control of the game,” he said.

“I will take the blame for that; I think I set them up in the wrong system, but we acted quickly and changed it after the first 15 minutes.

“I thought the lads reacted well to going behind and then we seemed to take control of the game.

“I thought we zipped the ball about, and we had confidence; I said to the lads in there that we just need to trust each other.

“There is so much quality in there with the ability they have that it is just easy to take an easy option, squeeze up, and turn them in behind and in the second half we didn’t, we just played football.

“We got it down, played the pass, moved it, countered the team, and went forward in numbers which is what we’re all about, so it was pleasing to see us be braver.”

Wing-back Bateman has struggled with injury since joining the Tigers but started for just the second game in a row where he proved pivotal to Parry’s attacking style; this was something the Tigers boss highlighted.

“Liam’s been brilliant,” continued Parry.

“The hardest thing currently is getting Liam to where he needs to be fitness-wise because if you see the way he is playing he is 60-70 per cent of where he needs to be in terms of fitness.

“I am pleased with him, and I am pleased with how he has performed these last couple of games and you can see that he makes a massive difference for us when he is at right-back.